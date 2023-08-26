3 weeks on, whereabouts of six ‘held’ by Pak Rangers unknown

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 25

Mystery continues to shroud the disappearance of six Indian nationals who were reportedly nabbed by the Pakistan Rangers earlier this month from close to the Hussainiwala border here. Naerly three weeks have passed but there is still no official confirmation from the Indian side about these persons being in the custody of Pakistan authorities, leaving their families distressed.

Following the reported arrests between July 29 and August 3, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the communication arm of the Pakistan Military, had stated that the suspects were arrested for "smuggling" drugs and arms into the neighbouring country.

Later, a few news channels of Pakistan had aired the news about the arrest of six Indians, whom they had identified as Gurmej Singh, Chhinder Singh, Joginder Singh and Vishaljeet Singh, all residents of Ferozepur; Rattanpal Singh of Jalandhar and Harvinder Singh of Ludhiana.

Even as police sources confirmed that five of these six people are missing from their homes, they did not confirm if they were in Pakistan.

SSP Deepak Hillori said that though the police were investigating the matter, it is under the purview of the BSF to take it up with their Pakistan counterparts.

Sources said initially, the Pakistan Rangers had informed the BSF about the detention of two persons but they did not respond to the BSF's requests to send them back.

Atul Fulzele, IG, BSF Punjab Frontier, had termed the development a desperate move by the Pakistan Rangers following a series of seizures and killing of Pakistan smugglers in the recent weeks.

Talking to The Tribune, Sikandar Kaur said her husband Harvinder, who is among the “arrested” individuals, had gone to Chandiwala village in Ferozepur on July 27 to help her cousin during floods. “Before meeting my cousin, he went to the Golden Temple. We don't know how he reached Pakistan,” she said, adding that Harvinder was working as a truck driver.

Kodo Bai, mother of Joginder Singh (35), a resident of Kilche village, said her son was a marginal farmer. “On July 27, Joginder left home, telling us that he was going to another village to harvest crops. When he did not return, we informed the police but we have so far no information about his being in Pakistan,” she said.

Kuldeep Singh said his son Gurmej Singh was innocent. “He had left home on July 27 to meet friends. We don’t know how he reached Pakistan,” he said. When this reporter visited the house of Chhinder Singh (30), who has also been reportedly nabbed by the Rangers, there was nobody present there.

