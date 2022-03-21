Ropar: 3-yr-old kid pulls down teacher’s mask, ‘thrashed’

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 20

A three-year-old child was allegedly thrashed at a kindergarten by teachers for pulling down a mask of one of them.

Raghuraman, father of the child, said he had admitted his son to the kindergarten situated at Bela Chowk in Ropar. He said his child resisted from going to the school and said the teachers used to constantly thrash and shout at him.

He said he didn’t believe his child and kept sending him to the kindergarten. He said on March 16, he received a call from the school authorities to reach the institute, where he found his child crying.

Initially, the school authorities refused to show the CCTV footage, but after a lot of dilly-dallying, they shared the recording on March 19, he said. In the CCTV footage (a copy of which is with The Tribune), three teachers can be seen standing around the child and two of them slapping him repeatedly and pulling his cheeks in presence of other kids. The three teachers can be seen discussing something after the incident.

The parents said the child suffered a shock and they were finding it difficult to send him to other school. “I want the school authorities to provide the CCTV recordings of the last one week, so that I can know how much physical and psychological trauma my child has gone through,” said Raghuraman.

The chairman of the school, termed the child naughty and said he pulled a mask of his teacher. When pointed out that the teachers can be seen thrashing the child in the CCTV footage, the school chairman said it was an unfortunate incident and he would take disciplinary action against the erring teachers.

Ropar SHO Gaganpreet Singh said after analysing the CCTV footage submitted by the parents, prima facie, the child was thrashed badly by the teachers. We have initiated the probe and appropriate action would be taken against the accused, said the SHO.