30 cattle die mysteriously at Jagjitpura village in Barnala

Sangrur, April 5

Due to a mysterious disease, more than 30 milch cattle (buffaloes and cows) of 11 farmers have died since March 10 in Jagjitpura village near Barnala.

In such a situation, farmers are worried for their remaining animals though veterinary doctors have been visiting daily to the village for five days to examine and treat the animals.

Autopsy report awaited As many as 29 animals died in Jagjitpura. The cause of the death of the animals is yet to be ascertained as my office is awaiting the report of the post-mortem examination of the animals from the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar. Dr Lakhbir Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Barnala

After receiving information about the death of several milch animals during the past more than two weeks, the post-mortem examination was conducted on a few animals by the authorities of the Department of Animal Husbandry. The report is being awaited by the Barnala district animal husbandry authorities.

Facing huge financial losses due to death of their buffaloes and cows, owners of the deceased animals have been demanding compensation from the state government to buy buffaloes and cows. Of the 11 farmers, five buffaloes of a farmer and six of another farmer have died due to the mysterious disease.

Buta Singh, a farmer from Jagjitpura village, who also owns eight buffaloes, told this reporter today that 32 animals (29 buffaloes and three cows) had died due to the mysterious disease. He said the cause of the death was still unknown as the animals collapsed and died suddenly. He said despite getting treatment initially from private doctors, the farmers could not save their animals.

Buta Singh said due to the mysterious disease, five buffaloes of Chamkaur Singh, six of Sohan Singh and two of Sukhchain Singh died. He said these farmers had suffered losses of lakhs of rupees as the normal price of a healthy buffalo is between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000. He said the issue cropped up in the village when the buffaloes of Chamakaur Singh started dying.

Dr Lakhbir Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Barnala, said the animals died in Jagjitpura. He said the cause of the death of the animals was yet to be ascertained as his office was awaiting the autopsy report of the animals from the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar.

