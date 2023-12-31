30 paddy bags stolen from mill, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, December 30

The Moonak police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against three persons in connection with theft of 30 paddy bags from a rice sheller in Moonak.

The suspects have been identified as, Satpal, Kuldip Singh and Malkit Singh. The suspects were booked after a complaint submitted by Harwinder Kumar, owner of the rice sheller.

Moonak Station House Officer (SHO) Surinder Bhalla said all the three suspects had been arrested by the police. They were today produced in a court at Moonak that remanded them in the police custody for one day, added the SHO.

In his complaint to the police, Harwinder Kumar said that in his rice sheller, government agency Markfed had kept 77,654 bags of paddy for milling, of which 30 bags had been stolen by the three suspects as per his knowledge.

He said on December 29 morning, he found that 30 bags of paddy had been stolen from his rice sheller by unidentified persons. Later, he came to know that these bags had been stolen by Satpal, Kuldip and Malkit, stated Harwinder Kumar in his complaint.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur