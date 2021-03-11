30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid near relative’s house at Jawaharke village; Had joined Congress ahead of Assembly poll

Thar he was driving. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 29

Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village, near Mansa, on Sunday. He was 27. The incident took place a day after the Punjab Government pruned his security cover.

Moosewala, who sustained seven bullet injuries, died on the spot. His cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh were critically injured. Mansa Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh Rai said Moosewala was brought dead to the Civil Hospital. “The other two are stable. They have been referred to Patiala for further treatment,” he said.

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said Moosewala along with his neighbour and cousin left his house around 4:30 pm in a Mahindra Thar. Soon assailants in a white Toyota Corolla started following them. When they reached Jawaharke village, they were intercepted by two more vehicles, a white Bolero and a dark grey Scorpio.

“There was heavy firing from the front on the singer and his companions. All sustained several bullet injuries,” the DGP said, adding a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Bathinda IG had been formed to probe the case. He said Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was behind the killing. As per the investigation so far, the killing was linked to the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera who was gunned down on May 4 last year, he said.

The DGP said 30 empty bullet shells were found from the spot and at least three weapons like 9 mm and .455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime. Sources said Moosewala was on way to visit his relatives at Khara-Barnala village. Assault rifles, including AN-94, were used by the assailants, they said.

Moosewala’s body was kept at the Civil Hospital where a number of local residents held a protest against the state government. The singer’s security was pruned from eight gunmen to two. None of his security personnel was with him at the time of the incident.

Shocked, deeply saddened. Those involved will not be spared. —Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab

Ajay Devgn, Richa Chadha, comedian Kapil Sharma mourn death

May Waheguru give his loved ones strength. Still trying to wrap my head around this one. —Ajay Devgn

No words are enough. Thinking of his mother... Jatt da muqabla dass mainu kitthe hai? —Richa Chadha

A great artiste and a wonderful human. Shocking, sad. May God give strength to his family. —Kapil Sharma

Leaders of the Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

Appealing for calm, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder would be spared. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Those involved will not be spared. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” said Mann in a tweet. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said the culprits would be given the harshest punishment.

Pollywood & protection money

Six singers/actors have paid Rs 10 lakh each as ‘protection money’ in the past two months, sources in Pollywood & the Punjab Police said

Canada-based gangster: We did it

Claiming responsibility for the murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in his Facebook post, alleged that Moosewala had a role in the murder of YAD leader Vicky Middukhera

