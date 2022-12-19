30-yr-old youth's throat slit, body thrown in canal in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 18

A day after a 30-year-old youth’s body was found in a canal with his throat slit in Faridkot, the police arrested two persons for his alleged murder.

The police investigation revealed that deceased Sukhveer Singh of Kothe Waring village in the district was into the business of finance and money lending. As the victim had a monetary dispute with the suspects over the interest rate of a borrowed loan, the latter invited him to settle it yesterday evening on the bank of Indira Gandhi Canal, near Faridkot.

After exchange of heated arguments over the settlement of the loan amount, the suspects allegedly attacked Sukhveer with a sharp weapon. They threw victim’s body into the canal after cutting his throat.

Later, the body was noticed in canal by some residents and the police was informed on Saturday evening. The police identified the victim.

The mobile phone call records of the deceased helped the police trace suspects Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Kohar Wala village, and Gurpreet Kumar, alias Gogi, a resident of Kothe Pandtaan Wale village.

Raj Pal Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Faridkot, said the victim, Sukhveer Singh, had got married on October 30 this year. The SSP further said the victim’s father was settled in Canada for the last many years and his sister resided in Italy.

