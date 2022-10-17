30 yrs on, Markfed ex-manager awaits monetary dues

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, October 16

After fighting a legal battle for 30 years, a ray of hope has rekindled for 75-year-old Raghubir Ram Jhorar, a then suspended branch manager of Markfed, for getting monetary benefits, as the local court has ordered the Fazilka Tehsildar to auction Markfed godowns, situated in Painchanwali village, to compensate Jhorar for Rs 2.14 crore.

The court of Ravinderjit Singh Bajwa, Civil Judge, Senior Division, Fazilka, has ordered to put the property (Markfed godowns) on auction by fixing the reserve price, at least not below the collector rate and out of the earned amount, a sum of Rs 2.14 crore be paid to Jhorar and report be submitted to the court on October 19. However, the auction could not be held on stipulated date of October 12 due to strike by revenue officials.

Jhorar’s counsel Pardeep Kataria said his client was placed under suspension in an embezzlement case in 1982. Jhorar filed a petition in lower court at Fazilka in 1991 seeking his reinstatement. But the case was dismissed by the court in 1996.

Jhorar challenged the decision in the Ferozepur sessions court, which reversed the decision of the lower court. He was reinstated by the appellant session court in 2000.

Striving for making the both ends meet, Kheowali Dhab village resident Jhorar knocked the door of local civil court seeking due salary and other monetary benefits by filing execution application in March 2018.

Sachin Arora, District Manager, Markfed, said, “We had filed a petition for staying all proceedings of the executing court in the High Court in December 2021.”

