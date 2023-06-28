300 Chintpurni college students in a fix after withdrawal of affiliation

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 27

The withdrawal of affiliation of Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Pathankot, by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has left about 300 MBBS students in a quandary.

Inspection bared deficiencies During inspection of Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital on February 17, some deficiencies were noticed

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences later ordered the withdrawal of affiliation of the college

The BFUHS has temporarily withdrawn the affiliation of the college for the session 2023-2024 after it noticed deficiencies during a surprise inspection on February 17.

Withdrawing the affiliation, the university said the college would not be allowed to admit students to the MBBS course during 2023-2024 session as it had failed to comply with various provisions governing the affiliation.

After the BFUHS order, the CMCH moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that 300 first and second year MBBS students could not register for the examination as the university had closed the portal for the college after withdrawing its affiliation.

Requesting anonymity, a second-year student said, “We have not got any clear instructions about continuation of our courses. The university needs to clarify.”

The universitys, however, claimed that its order would not affect the existing students and that the portal was open for them and they were free to apply for the examination.

The university authorities said they issued a show-cause notice to the college on February 23, intimating it about the deficiencies found during the inspection.

The college filed a reply to the notice on March 11, but that was not found satisfactory. On March 13, the college was asked to file a proper reply again, said the university authorities.