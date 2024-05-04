 31,641 first-time voters in Sangrur LS constituency : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  31,641 first-time voters in Sangrur LS constituency

31,641 first-time voters in Sangrur LS constituency

31,641 first-time voters in Sangrur LS constituency

Voters showing their voter cards at a polling station. File photo



Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, May 3

There is a common belief that NRIs affect Assembly as well as parliamentary elections in Punjab in a huge way, but there are only 36 NRI voters in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, spread over three districts — Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.

Out of the total 36 NRI voters, 23 are from Mehal Kalan Assembly constituency, followed Dhuri (4), Barnala and Sunam (3 each), Sangrur (2) and Malerkotla (1). There are no NRI voters in Lehra, Dirba and Bhadaur Assembly constituencies.

As per information, there are 46 third gender voters in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. The maximum number of third gender voters is 11 in Dhuri Assembly segment, followed by nine in Bhadaur, eight in Malerkotla, seven in Lehra, four in Barnala, three in Mehal Kalan, two in Sunam and one each in Dirba and Sangrur. From these numbers, it can be presumed that many third gender persons don’t enrol themselves as voters.

The number of first-time voters (18-19 years’ age group) in Sangrur parliamentary constituency is 31,641. Of this, the maximum number of first-time voters is 4,452 in Lehra Assembly segment, followed by 4,091 in Sunam; 3,827 in Dirba; 3,743 in Dhuri; 3,594 in Sangrur; 3,403 in Malerkotla and 3,064 in Bhadaur.

There are a total of 15,55,327 electors, including 347 voters aged above 100, who could exercise their right to franchise on June 1 at 1,765 polling stations of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

According to Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sangrur, Jitendra Jorwal, the police and other agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs/narcotics, precious metals and other articles worth Rs 12.11 crore in Sangrur district from March 1 to May 1.

The seized valuables include drugs/narcotics worth Rs 6.51 crore, precious metals worth Rs 5 crore, and liquor worth over Rs 40 lakh. 

#Barnala #Malerkotla #Sangrur


