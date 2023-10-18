31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 17

In a setback to the Congress, 31 councillors of the Bathinda MC today held a meeting and passed a resolution expressing lack of confidence against Mayor Raman Goyal.

The councillors demanded convening of the General Body of the House to move a no-confidence motion against Goyal, who is considered close to former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. The councillors submitted a copy of the resolution to DC Showkat Ahmad Parray.

