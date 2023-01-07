Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh/Fazilka, January 7

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police in a joint operation with Central Agencies and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested an Army personnel and his aide after recovering 29 packets of heroin, weighing 31.02kg, from their possession, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks @FazilkaPolice & #BSF have jointly arrested 2 drug cartel kingpins engaged in drug trafficking on massive scale and recovered 31.02 Kg Heroin.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UXyZ2KjKdk — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 7, 2023

FIR has been registered, & further investigation ongoing to break forward and backward linkages.@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 7, 2023

The 26-years-old Army personnel, posted as sepoy in Pathankot, was arrested along with his aide Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma of Mahalam village in Fazilka. Apart from recovering heroin, the police have also recovered the Hyundai Verna car (UP 80 CD 0023) and two mobile phones from their possession.

In a well-coordinated operation with Central Agencies and BSF, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, Fazilka Police led by SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu launched a cordon and search operation in the area of Sadar Fazilka. “On checking of the Verna car, one of the occupants showed an Army ID card, and when police insisted for checking the vehicle they managed to flee in the car,” he said, adding that the police teams immediately strengthened all the naka points and managed to trace them at Gaaganke-Shamsabad road Nakabandi.

He said that on checking the vehicle, the Police teams have recovered 29 packets of heroin from the car.

The DGP reiterated that Punjab Police is committed to root out drug menace from the state as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

DIG Ferozepur range Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that during preliminary investigation it has come to fore that both the accused persons were escaping the border district after retrieving consignment of drugs pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through border fencing with the help of a pipe. Further investigations are on, he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 21-C, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar Fazilka.

