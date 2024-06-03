31 trains cancelled, diverted

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 2

As many as 31 trains, including Jammu Tawi-Gorakhpur Express, Jhelum Express, Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath, Himgiri Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Malwa Express, Pathankot Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express, had been diverted.

While several passenger trains, including Ambala Cantonment-Jalandhar City DMU, Ludhiana-Ambala Cantonment MEMU, Ambala Cantonment-Nangal Dam MEMU, and Ambala Cantonment-Amb Andaura MEMU had been cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Ambala Division Naveen Kumar said, “Due to the accident, the track on Ambala-Sahnewal stretch was damaged and the trains were being run through Rajpura, Patiala and Dhuri stations. Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Summer Special Express (04681) was delayed.”

“Some other trains were also diverted through Chandigarh as well. Senior officials and teams are working on the site, the restoration work is in progress and normal train operations are expected to be restored by late evening”, he added.

As per the information, Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt Express Special (04504), Ludhiana- Ambala Cantt MEMU (04582) and Ambala Cantt- Jalandhar MEMU (04689) have been cancelled.

