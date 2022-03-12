310 kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The Rajasthan Police on Friday claimed to have seized 310-kg poppy husk on a highway by intercepting a truck that was reportedly transporting grocery items to Punjab. A total of 17 bags of poppy husk were found in the truck. The driver and conductor have been booked and held. OC

‘Inaction’ in kidnapping case

Abohar: A group of people staged a dharna and blocked traffic outside the City-2 police station on Friday. They protested against police inaction in alleged kidnapping and thrashing of a minor student of a government school.