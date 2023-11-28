315 doctors take part in BFUHS conference

Faridkot, November 27
A two-day zonal conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists from Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh concluded here on Monday.
Over 280 delegates and 35 speakers participated in the event held at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS).
Dr Rajeev Sood, the Vice-Chancellor of BFUHS, said the conference encapsulated the dedication of the medical community towards advancing dermatological research and improving patient care.
Dr Rashmi Sarkar, Director-Professor of the Department of Dermatology at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, was the chief guest on the occasion.
