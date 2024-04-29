33 kg ganja seized from woman

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 28

The police have seized 33 kg ganja from possession of a woman at Bharatgarh today. The accused has been identified as Dalip Kaur. SHO Jatin Kapoor said Dalip was stopped near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, Bharatgarh, and 15 kg ganja was seized from her on the spot.

Another 18 kg of ganja was found concealed at a deserted place near her hut in forest area of Bharatgarh, said the SHO.

Dalip Kaur had been arrested under the NDPS Act, added Kapoor.

