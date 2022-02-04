33 nominations withdrawn on Day 1

Chandigarh: As per the programme announced for the Vidhan Sabha election, 33 contestants on Thursday withdrew their nomination papers. Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju said 1,645 nomination papers were found in order out of 2,266 received for 117 constituencies. He further said 588 nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny. The nomination papers could be withdrawn till February 4, he added. TNS

SAD seeks action against Cong over ad

Chandigarh: The SAD on Thursday urged the EC to take action against the Congress for allegedly misusing ‘Gurbani’ in its advertisements and asserted it not only violated the model code, but had also hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. Submitting a complaint to the CEO, Punjab, spokesman Arshdeep Kler urged the EC to issue directions for the removal of such hoardings and boards, and take action against the party for distorting holy scriptures. TNS

LEADERspeak

Will canvass for Sidhu in Amritsar East: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Today, when the entire mafia world within every political party is determined to eliminate Navjot Singh Sidhu politically, I will stand with him and will go to Amritsar East to campaign for him. — Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, former Patiala MP

Asked to pay Rs. 50 lakh for ticket

I was asked to pay Rs. 50 lakh for AAP ticket. I am being threatened by senior party leaders not to divulge such information. I have the recordings to substantiate my claim. — Ashu Banger, congress candidate