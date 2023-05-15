34-year-old man dies due to ‘non-availability’ of doctor, kin hold protest at Chamkaur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, May 14

A large number of people staged a protest after a patient died reportedly due to non-availability of a doctor at the government hospital yesterday.

The protesters alleged Jagtar Singh (34) of Makrona Kalan village died owing to lack of timely treatment.

Relatives of the deceased said a trailer hit Jagtar near Sallomajra village. They said Jagtar was rushed to the government hospital, but there was no doctor.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who also reached the spot, lashed at the state government for not providing proper medical facilities to the people. The state government was responsible for death of Jagtar, said Channi.

Chamkaur Sahib Senior Medical Officer Dr Gobind Tandon said Jagtar was brought dead at the hospital. Confirming that there was no doctor at the hospital yesterday evening, he said there were only two doctors, who attend to patients at the OPD and Emergency Ward. Thus, it’s not possible to run the hospital round the clock by two doctors, he said.

Relatives of Jagtar were asked by the nursing staff to take the body to the Ropar Civil Hospital for the post-mortem, but they sat on a dharna, said Dr Tandon.

Chamkaur Sahib SHO Rupinder Singh said the protesters lifted the dharna after they were assured of financial assistance.