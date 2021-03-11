345 judicial officers transferred by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, April 27
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred 345 judicial officers in the subordinate courts of Punjab and Haryana.
The transferred judicial officers have been asked to relinquish charge from their present assignments immediately and assume charge at their new place of posting as soon as possible thereafter.
As per the High Court orders, as many as eight District and Session Judges and 68 Additional District and Session Judges in Punjab have been transferred.
Another 120 Punjab Judicial Officers, including 45 Civil Judges (Senior Division) and 75 Civil Judges (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrates, have been transferred.
In the transfer list of Haryana, seven District and Sessions Judge, and 56 Additional District and Sessions Judges have been assigned new postings.
Another 86 judicial officers, including 41 Civil Judges (Senior Division) and 45 Civil Judges (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrates of Haryana, have been transferred.
