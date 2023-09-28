35 candidates crack NDA

Chandigarh: As many as 35 cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have cleared the NDA written examination conducted by the UPSC. Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said as many as 19 of 26 cadets from the previous batch of AFPI will be trained for Service Selection Board interview at the institute. TNS
Fake certificates cancelled
Chandigarh: The government has cancelled the fake Scheduled Caste certificates of Davinder Kaur, daughter of Jhanda Singh from Ludhiana, and Amrit Kaur, daughter of Harjit Singh from Patiala, after an inquiry by a state-level scrutiny committee constituted by the government, said Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities, Dr. Baljit Kaur. TNS
Dr Toor new director
Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Tuesday appointed Dr Sangeeta Toor as the Director of Department of Animal Husbandry, becoming the first woman to be appointed. She was serving as Joint Director, Animal Husbandry (Planning and Development).
#Aman Arora #Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Mohali #Union Public Service Commission UPSC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...