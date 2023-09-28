35 candidates crack NDA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: As many as 35 cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have cleared the NDA written examination conducted by the UPSC. Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said as many as 19 of 26 cadets from the previous batch of AFPI will be trained for Service Selection Board interview at the institute. TNS

Fake certificates cancelled

Chandigarh: The government has cancelled the fake Scheduled Caste certificates of Davinder Kaur, daughter of Jhanda Singh from Ludhiana, and Amrit Kaur, daughter of Harjit Singh from Patiala, after an inquiry by a state-level scrutiny committee constituted by the government, said Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities, Dr. Baljit Kaur. TNS

Dr Toor new director

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Tuesday appointed Dr Sangeeta Toor as the Director of Department of Animal Husbandry, becoming the first woman to be appointed. She was serving as Joint Director, Animal Husbandry (Planning and Development).

#Aman Arora #Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Mohali #Union Public Service Commission UPSC