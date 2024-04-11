35 fall sick in Jalalabad after consuming buckwheat flour

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 10

As many as 35 residents of Jalalabad have fallen ill allegedly after consuming items of adulterated kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) on the Navratri festival.

Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju, said his five family members, including five-year-old daughter, ate food prepared with buckwheat flour on late last evening. But they complained of vomiting and restlessness. They were shifted to a hospital.

A patient Gaytri Devi said she was on a fast and consumed the items made by the flour in dinner but her condition deteriorated due to vomiting and restlessness.

Similarly, five family members of Sunil Kumar also met the same fate after consuming the items made of the flour. The doctors termed the illness food poisoning.

According to a communiqué issued by the district administration, it has been stated that 35 persons were taken ill after consuming the buckwheat flour in Jalalabad. They were admitted in three hospitals.

