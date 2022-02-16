35% job quota for women: Meenakshi Lekhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The BJP has promised 35% quota in government and contract jobs to women. Besides, it has promised to set up special fast-track courts to deal with the crimes against women.

Addressing a press meet here today, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who is co-incharge of the BJP for Punjab, said if elected to power, their government would also expedite the cases of the deserted NRI brides.

Lekhi, who also holds the portfolio of culture in the Centre, said the BJP would set up a cultural university.

She said Punjab was the land of Harappa and Taxila and had always been a centre of great learning. “This heritage needs to be preserved and promoted.” —

