35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Panipat, November 19
A tourist bus caught fire near Patti Kalyana village on the National Highway 44 in the wee hours of Saturday.
The bus was on its way from Ludhiana to Delhi.
Around 35 passengers saved their lives by jumping from the bus.
Details are awaited.
