35% water samples from Muktsar district fail potability test in 10 months

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 8

Over 35 per cent of water samples taken for testing have failed the potability test in Muktsar district during the last 10 months. Health Department teams had taken 141 samples till October this year, of which 50 failed the test.

The samples that failed the test were either contaminated by bacteria or had hardness levels beyond permissible limits. Department sources said they had lifted the samples randomly from underground water and canal water at public places.

Every other sample was undrinkable in 2022 Almost every other, or over 47 per cent water samples had failed potability test in Muktsar district in 2022

Officials of the Health Department had tested 424 water samples, of which 200 had failed the test

“At some places, the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of water was found beyond the permissible limit of 100 parts per million after the water purification,” said a Health Inspector.

Muktsar Chief Medical Officer Dr Rita Bala said: “After getting the reports of water samples, we do chlorination of the water source and in some cases write to the department concerned to change its water source.”

Underground water has become unfit for human consumption in some parts of the district due to its salinity. A large number of RO water treatment plants have been non-functional for a long period of time, which has deepened the water crisis in the area.

