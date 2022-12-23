36-yr-old from Moga strangled to death

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 22

A 36-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by two youths living in a nearby locality at Marhi Mustafa village in Baghapurana of the district, the police officials said today.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Singh. The body was taken into custody soon for the post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that villager Bhupinder Singh, along with one of his associates Resham Singh alias Gora, of Sangatpura village strangled him.

A case under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against Bhupinder and Resham Singh.

It was learnt that Jatinder went missing a couple of days. Later, his body was found at his Marhi Mustafa village.

Further, investigations suggested that Bhupinder suspected that his wife was in an illicit relationship with Jatinder due to which he killed Jatinder. The police said both were yet to be arrested.