39,000 in race for 4,161 posts in Punjab Education Department

Chandigarh, August 20
The state government has initiated the process of filling 4,161 posts in the School Education Department.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today said, “The examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers is being conducted at 83 examination centres across Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Of these, 48 centres will be used for social studies in the morning and 35 centres for Punjabi in the afternoon. All arrangements have been put in place to conduct the examination in a free, fair and transparent manner.”
Bains said 23,858 candidates would appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers. He further said the next exams would be held on August 28 for mathematics and Hindi, on September 4 for physical education & English and on September 11 for science and music.
