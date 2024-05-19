395 illegal hoardings removed in Malerkotla

Tribune News Service

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 18

The Model Code of Conduct cell of the District Election Office has claimed to have removed 395 defacements, irrespective of the beneficiaries of political parties launching their candidates for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur Lok Sabha constituencies. The installations include 149 belonging to public properties of various government departments.

Redress issues Incharges of various cells constituted to check violations have been advised to ensure that all complaints received from any individual or organisation are redressed within stipulated period. — Pallavi, District Election Officer

The defacements included wall writings, posters, billboards and banners.

District Election Officer Dr Pallavi informed that election personnel led by ADC Rajpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, ARO Amargarh Gurmit Kumar Bansal and ARO Malerkotla had disposed off all complaints related with violation of the Model Code of Conduct imposed in the district owing to the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

“We have already cautioned candidates and office-bearers of political parties, launching them against consequences of violation of the MCC.”

“Incharges of various cells constituted to check violations have been advised to ensure that all complaints received from any individual or organisation are redressed within stipulated period,” said Pallavi, claiming that all the 101 complaints received through different channels had since been resolved.

