3rd drone spotted near Pak border in 2 weeks

Ferozepur, October 29
The drone incursions in this sector continue unabated as another drone was spotted by the Border Security Force on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The BSF officials, during various flag meetings, have raised objections regarding the issue with their Pakistani counterparts.
The troops of the 182nd Battalion spotted a drone coming from the Pakistan side near Joginder border outpost (BOP) along the International Border.
Reportedly, the BSF troops fired almost 18 rounds towards the drone with INSAS rifles but it managed to return to Pakistan.
Following this, a massive search operation, jointly with the Punjab Police, was carried out in the area. Notably, this is the same area where the consignment of sophisticated weapons was seized yesterday.
According to sources, Pakistan-based agencies send drones either for reconnaissance or to use them as diversionary tactics.
On October 15, a Pakistani drone had dropped a packet containing a brick in the fields along the border. A day prior to that, another drone was spotted near New Gajniwala BOP in this sector.
Forced to go back
The BSF troops fired almost 18 rounds towards the drone with INSAS rifles but it managed to return to Pakistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...