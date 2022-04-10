4,055 MT wheat reaches Muktsar grain markets, only 75 MT lifted

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 9

Wheat procurement officially started from April 1 across the state, but a number of focal points are yet to witness the arrival of fresh crop in the district. For instance, till Friday evening, total 4,055 MT wheat arrived at mandis across the district, of which 1,727 MT was purchased. Further, the purchase was yet to begin in Bariwala.

Sources in the Punjab Mandi Board office said only Pungrain lifted the crop in the district and that too just 75 MT in Gidderbaha. The other agencies such as Markfed, Punsup and Warehouse were yet to start wheat lifting.

The official figures showed 2,025 MT wheat arrived in Gidderbaha, 1,430 MT in Malout, 465 MT in Muktsar and 135 MT in Bariwala. No private firm has so far purchased the fresh wheat crop in the district. The government agencies are procuring the wheat at its MSP of Rs 2,015 per quintal.

Agriculture Department officials said the arrival would pick up next week. “The current temperature is high and the crop will mature fast now. We are expecting bumper crop to reach mandis next week,” they said.— TNS

1.84 LMT arrives in state Mandis in a day

Chandigarh: After a slow start, 1.84 lakh metric tonne wheat arrived in state mandis on Saturday. With this, the total wheat arrival in the ongoing rabi marketing season stands at 3.08 LMT. As much as 1.41 LMT grain was purchased on Saturday, taking the total to 2.22 LMT. —