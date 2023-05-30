4.2 kg drugs seized by BSF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, in a joint search operation, seized 4.2 kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, near Dal village along the International Border in Tarn Taran district today.

According to BSF officials, metal hooks attached to the seized consignment indicated that it was dropped using a drone. The operation was carried out on the basis of specific information received by the security agencies.

Today’s incident takes the seizure of narcotics along the border belt in Punjab over the past two days to 10.3 kg, along with two drones being shot down and a suspected smuggler being apprehended.