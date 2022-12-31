4.7K cellphones seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Jail Department has in the last one year seized 4,716 mobile phones across the state. All prisoners were also screened for drug abuse. A spokesman said prisoners who maintain good conduct can now meet their family members physically by registering under the family visits project. TNS

Union leader booked for rape

Muktsar: The police have booked a labour union leader of Doda village for allegedly raping a woman. The woman, in her complaint to the police, said Tehal Singh of Doda sexually abused her on the pretext of getting her a job. He was allegedly caught on camera while sexually abusing the woman. The police have registered a case. TNS

Tributes to Surankote martyr

Abohar: A large number of people on Friday paid tributes to Captain Navpal Singh Sidhu on the 20th martyrdom day at his memorial in Chak 40 RB village. MP Nihal Chand said that Navpal’s supreme sacrifice in Surankote, J&K, will always be remembered. OC

23-year-old youth held for Kidnapping, raping minor

Ludhiana: The police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old youth for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl for two days. A resident of New Amar Nagar here, the accused has been identified as Dinesh Singh. The victim’s mother, a city resident told the police that on December 22, her daughter had gone to a departmental store to buy household items, but she did not return home for two days.