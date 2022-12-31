4.7K cellphones seized

Chandigarh: The Jail Department has in the last one year seized 4,716 mobile phones across the state. All prisoners were also screened for drug abuse. A spokesman said prisoners who maintain good conduct can now meet their family members physically by registering under the family visits project. TNS
Union leader booked for rape
Muktsar: The police have booked a labour union leader of Doda village for allegedly raping a woman. The woman, in her complaint to the police, said Tehal Singh of Doda sexually abused her on the pretext of getting her a job. He was allegedly caught on camera while sexually abusing the woman. The police have registered a case. TNS
Tributes to Surankote martyr
Abohar: A large number of people on Friday paid tributes to Captain Navpal Singh Sidhu on the 20th martyrdom day at his memorial in Chak 40 RB village. MP Nihal Chand said that Navpal’s supreme sacrifice in Surankote, J&K, will always be remembered. OC
23-year-old youth held for Kidnapping, raping minor
Ludhiana: The police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old youth for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl for two days. A resident of New Amar Nagar here, the accused has been identified as Dinesh Singh. The victim’s mother, a city resident told the police that on December 22, her daughter had gone to a departmental store to buy household items, but she did not return home for two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...