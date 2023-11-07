4 all-woman companies on poll duty in MP, Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

For the first time, four all-woman armed police companies from Punjab would stand for election duty in other states.

Four woman companies, about 280 in strength, led by Commandant Avneet Sidhu would be doing election duty at Madhya Pradesh and later Rajasthan. Female constables who have finished their training at Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, will be part of these companies.

In total, the Punjab Police is sending 15 companies for election duties. The remaining 11 companies constitute of male security personnel.

ADGP M F Farooqui, Head, PAP, Jalandhar, said female constables have perfected all kind of police training, “They are daring and raring to perform at the highly challenging election duties in the other states. The Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav approved our proposal to send all-woman contingents to give a moral boost to the women force.”

ADGP Farooqui said the woman companies have also been given specialised training to handle law and order issues during elections. “The step will boost the moral of female staff and motivate more girls to join the police force,” said Farooqui.

The Union Home Department had sought 15 companies from the Punjab Police for the election duty. The PAP, Jalandhar, is the police wing that provides the reserved force.

