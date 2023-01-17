4 arrested for assault on engg college pupils

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 16

The police have arrested four youths for allegedly attacking three BBSB Engineering College students, who belong to Bihar.

The four suspects were presented in the court of SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal today that granted them bail on the condition that they would report at his office daily.

The SDM also told suspects that he won’t allow ‘goondaism’ in the area under his jurisdiction.

The four suspects have been identified as Satbir Singh of Ferozepur village, Karanbir Singh, a resident of Sirhind, Balraj Singh, a resident of Mandi Dabwali, and Manpreet Singh, a resident of Mansa district. They all are outsiders and none of them belongs to the engineering college. They are doing IELTS course and stay in a PG accommodation.