4 arrested with 2.7-kg heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana on Sunday arrested four smugglers in two separate cases and recovered 2.795-kg heroin from them. The price of the recovered drugs was around Rs 15 crore in the international market .

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma addresses the media in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

AIG (STF) Snehdeep Sharma, DSP Davinder Chaudhary and STF Inspector Harbans Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Sunday. In the first case, the STF arrested two smugglers identified as Gurpreet Singh (30), a resident of Adarsh Nagar and Vineet Kumar (24) of Bhagat Singh Colony and recovered 2.415-kg heroin from them.

AIG Snehdeep said a secret information was received that the abovesaid accused were on their way to deliver a huge consignment of heroin to their clients on a scooter. Accordingly, a naka was set up at a strategic place and the accused were intercepted. Initally, 2.4-kg heroin was seized from the dickey of the scooter and 15-gm heroin and Rs 20,500 drug money was recovered when the accused were frisked.

Vineet runs a provisional store while accused Gurpreet is unemployed. Both were involved into drug trade for over three years.

In another case, the STF nabbed two smugglers, identified as Tarun Sidhu (20) of Ambedkar Colony and Deepak (21) of Khud Mohalla, and recovered 380-gm heroin from them. AIG Snehdeep said both smugglers were present at the GLADA ground to handover heroin to their clients. Accordingly, the STF team conducted a raid and nabbed the accused with heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against all four accused.

The AIG said now the police remand of all the four accused would be sought from court so that entire drug supply line could be busted and more smugglers could be nabbed.