4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 26

Four robbers on Saturday entered the house of a commission agent and took away his Creta car after injuring him with a baseball bat at Rampura Phul.

The agent was immediately taken to the local Civil Hospital by residents of nearby houses. The police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation. The police are suspecting role of the driver of the agent’s car in the incident.

According to information, commission agent Parshotam Lal, a resident of the Royal Estate Colony, was going out for a walk at 6 am today like his daily routine. When the agent reached the main gate of his house, he was suddenly attacked by four robbers, who were hiding in the guard room along the main gate.

With the intention of taking away cash and other valuables, the assailants dragged the agent to his house.

When the agent protested, the assailants hit a baseball bat on his head and injured him. On hearing screams of Parshotam, people living in nearby houses started gathering at the spot. Seeing people coming out of their homes, the attackers fled in Parshotam’s Creta car.

Injured Parshotam was immediately taken to the local Civil Hospital by the people where doctors started his treatment. On receiving information, DSP Ashwant Singh and city police station in-charge Amritpal Singh reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Panic has spread in the area after the incident.

Only Parshotam and his wife were present in the house when robbers struck. Their son has gone on a pilgrimage to Vrindavan Dham along with his wife.