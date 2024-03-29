4 BKI operatives get life term in conspiracy case

Mohali, March 28
The NIA Court, Mohali, sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each to four terrorists, including Kulwinderjeet Singh alias Khanpuria, in a 2019 terror conspiracy case related to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Khanpuria was involved in many terrorist cases, including a bomb blast at Connaught Place and a grenade attack at Red Fort, Delhi, in the 90s. He was also wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.
Khanpuria was found to have masterminded the BKI terror conspiracy in the instant case. He had been absconding since 2019 and was arrested by the NIA from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on his deportation from Bangkok in November 2022. He had then been carrying a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for his arrest and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA court, the NIA statement read.
NIA investigations had revealed that Khanpuria and his associates had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. He later managed to flee from India. While he was based abroad, he came in contact with Harmeet, alias PhD, and subsequently with wanted Pakistan based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode.
The other three accused sentenced to life imprisonment have been identified as Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh.
All were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to unleash terror attacks and had collected funds, arms and ammunition, and had also conducted recce of significant targets, including Dera Sacha Sauda Complex, security related establishments in Punjab and BBMB Office in Chandigarh, NIA investigations had revealed.
NIA had chargesheeted them earlier under Arms Act, and UA (P) Act.
