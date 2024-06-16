4 cadets from Mohali preparatory institutes become IAF officers

Chandigarh, June 15
Two cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and two from the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, both in Mohali, have become commissioned officers in the IAF.
Flying Officer Kanwarnoor Singh, who hails from Tarn Taran, will be joining the Flying Branch as a fighter pilot, while Flying Officer Anish Pandey, who belongs to Amritsar, will be joining the Flying Branch as a helicopter pilot.
Flying Officer Haroop Kaur, who will be joining the Education Branch, is the daughter of a head constable in the Punjab Police, while Flying Officer Nivedita Saini, who will be joining the Logistic Branch hails from Pathankot and is the daughter of the principal of the District Institute of Education and Training. The cadets were awarded their brevets and badges during the Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.
