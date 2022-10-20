4-day PU fest begins in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival of colleges of Muktsar zone today started at Dasmesh Girls College, Badal village. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the festival. Dr SS Sangha, Principal, said the theme of the festival ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’. OC

5 drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police have nabbed five drug peddlers and seized 129-gm heroin from them in four raids at separate areas. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered against Ankit Rajput of Bhattu Kalan, Amit Jat of Bhuna, Ranjeet of Bhadra, Pardeep Sharma of Raisinghnagar and Jaswant Singh of Hindumalkot. OC

CM meets IPS probationers

Chandigarh: CM Bhagwant Mann held an introductory meet with four Indian Police Services (IPS) probationary officers of the Punjab cadre, who recently completed their two-year training. The officers, Darpan Ahluwalia, Jasroop Kaur Batth and Aditya S Warrier of the 2020 batch and Randhir Kumar of the 2019 batch, met the CM at his office at the Punjab Civil Secratriat. TNS

Rajinder Gupta felicitated

Chandigarh: Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Padmashree Rajinder Gupta was conferred upon with a lifetime achievement award in recognition for his valuable contributions in strengthening the Indian textile industry at the centenary year’s commemoration of Cotton Association of India (CAI) at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. TNS

NRI Sabhas to be revived

Chandigarh: NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday said the government would soon revive the NRI Sabhas across the state.

These Sabhas provide support to Punjabis of Indian origin who reside abroad and can’t be physically present to follow up on their personal cases and redress their grievances.