Barnala: 4 ex-kabaddi players nabbed for Head Constable’s murder

  • Punjab
Three of the suspects in custody of Barnala police on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 24

The Barnala police have arrested all four former kabaddi players who were allegedly involved in the murder of Head Constable Darshan Singh on Sunday night. One of the accused suffered injuries in a brief encounter with the police.

During preliminary investigation, the police had identified the accused as Parmjit Singh, Jagraj Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Wajir Singh. The police had registered a case under Sections 302, 148, 149 of the IPC against all four accused.

Different police teams arrested three suspects, identified as Gurmeet Singh, Wajir Singh and Jagraj Singh. Later, our police team tried to intercept a car on the Dhanaula bypass. However, the driver opened fire and tried to flee. When our team opened fire in retaliation, the driver suffered injuries in the right foot. He was later identified as Parmjit Singh, the fourth suspect. Sandeep Kumar Malik, Barnala SSP

“Different police teams arrested three suspects Gurmeet Singh, Wajir Singh and Jagraj Singh. Later on Dhanaula bypass, our police party tried to intercept a car. But the driver opened fire and tried to flee. When our police party opened fire, the driver suffered injuries in the right foot. He was later identified as Parmjit Singh,” said SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik.

The SSP informed that they have registered another attempt-to-murder case against Parmjit Singh and seized a country made .315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, a car and a motorcycle.

On Sunday night, these four kabaddi players, who were allegedly drunk, went to a chicken corner in 25 Acres area of Barnala to have a meal. After the meal, they started arguing with the shop owner over the amount they were to pay. On this, the owner called up the police and head constable Darshan Singh, along with two other policemen, reached the spot. When Darshan tried to pacify both sides, the accused attacked and killed him.

#Barnala #Kabaddi #Sangrur

