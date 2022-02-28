Ukraine crisis: 4 from Fatehgarh Sahib stuck at Kharkiv Metro station

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, February 27
Four students from the district are stuck in war-torn Ukraine. Three of them Jashanpreet Singh, Harjit Singh and Gurminder Singh belong to Bhambhri village of the district, whereas Sharuti Lotava is from Amloh town.
Mona Lutave, mother of Sharuti, who is pursuing MBBS from National Medical University, Kharkiv, said her daughter was supposed to come back on February 26, but due to the war she was stuck there. “She has told us that many students from India have taken shelter in a Metro station. The situation is tense and proper food is not available. She said the intense cold has further added to their woes as the students don’t have woolens,” said Mona.
Meanwhile, DC Punamdeep Kaur has set up helpline numbers 90414-68737 and 01763-232217 to collect information of students and other persons belonging to the district.
