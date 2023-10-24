4 arrested for killing Punjab policeman in Barnala

PTI

Chandigarh, October 24

The four men allegedly involved in the killing of a police head constable in Barnala have been arrested, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

They were arrested by Barnala police after a brief encounter in which one of the accused got injured. A pistol and two live cartridges were seized from them, Yadav said.

Punjab police head constable Darshan Singh was killed on Sunday night after being attacked by the men at an eatery where he had gone to resolve a dispute over bill payment.

.@BarnalaPolice has arrested all 4 accused involved in the killing of HC Darshan Singh after a brief encounter in which one of the accused got injured



"@BarnalaPolice has arrested all 4 accused involved in the killing of HC Darshan Singh after a brief encounter in which one of the accused got injured. 1 pistol & 2 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

"Punjab Police has arrested all perpetrators in less than 24 hours," he said.

The incident took place after an altercation broke out between the four accused, and the owner of the eatery, officials had said earlier.

Addressing reporters in Barnala, SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said the accused were arguing over payment of the bill so the restaurant owner called the police.

"They were adamant and very aggressive," Malik said, adding that when the police team reached the spot and tried to resolve the matter, the accused allegedly attacked them.

Head Constable Darshan Singh, who was a part of the police team, got seriously hurt in the head after which he was taken to Barnala Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.

He said the accused were identified as Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, Gurmeet Singh, Wazir Singh and Jugraj Singh and all of them went absconding after the incident.

"All the accused are notorious elements and criminal-minded," Malik said.

A police check barrier had been set up under Dhanaula police station in Barnala on Monday evening and when a car was signalled to stop, the accused tried to hit the cops in a bid to escape. However, the vehicle went out of control and Paramjit allegedly opened fire at the cops, the SSP said.

The group was arrested after a brief encounter. Paramjit got injured in the leg, he added.

Malik said the police department and the government stood in support of the deceased's family.

"Darshan Singh always performed his duty dedicatedly and with honesty. He was a person of impeccable integrity," the SSP added.

