4 held with 5 kg opium in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, May 15
Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested and five kg opium was recovered from their possession here, police said on Sunday.
Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said while acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused near Hadiabad Chowk on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh alias Suny, Balwant Rai alias Kaku, Dharamveer and Satpal, all residents of Phagwara.
On preliminary investigation, Harpreet confessed that he used to buy opium from Rajasthan at a cheap rate and his three accomplices used to sell it in Phagwara at a higher price.
The SSP said during the last three weeks, as many as 18 drug-related cases had been registered and 23 accused were arrested in the district under a special drive against drugs.
