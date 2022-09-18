 4 hrs, 450 cops, yet no seizure of drugs in Maqboolpura search op : The Tribune India

4 hrs, 450 cops, yet no seizure of drugs in Maqboolpura search op

4 hrs, 450 cops, yet no seizure of drugs in Maqboolpura search op

The police search the house of an alleged drug peddler in Maqboolpura on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 17

As many as 450 police personnel, headed by Naresh Arora, ADGP (Human Rights), carried out a search operation in the Maqboolpura locality, infamous for rampant drug abuse, here today. However, the nearly four-hour search proved futile as no drugs were seized.

Drug traffickers prefer sea route: ADGP

  • ADGP Naresh Arora said with the police tightening the noose around cross-border smugglers active in the border belt, drug traffickers now preferred the sea route for smuggling of drugs
  • He said the recent bulk seizures of heroin from sea ports were a testimony to this. Several seizures were made during joint operations with the Gujarat and Maharashtra police, he added
  • The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from the Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation

Once known as a “locality of widows” as many women lost breadwinners of their families to drug addiction, Maqboolpura was once again in news after a video of a newly married woman allegedly under the influence of heavy drugs went viral on social media six days ago.

The woman was traced by the police the next day and admitted to Swami Vivekananda De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre by Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur. The woman, who originally belonged to the Lehragagga area, said drugs were easily available in the area. Later, another video of two girls corroborating the claims (of easy availability of drugs in the locality) went viral on social media.

Will instil a sense of safety among people

The idea behind conducting these operations is to instil a sense of safety and security among people and to seize drugs. —Gaurav Yadav, DGP

On September 11, the police had carried out a search operation in the locality and arrested three persons with over 100 gm of heroin. The police also confiscated around Rs 22,000 (drug money) during the raid.

So far this year, the city police have seized 609 gm of heroin, 1.2 kg of opium, besides contraband, and have arrested 60 drug peddlers in 43 cases in Maqboolpura alone.

Today, the police put up around 15 nakas in the area for carrying out the search operation. ADGP Naresh Arora was accompanied by Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioners of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Parminder Singh Bhandal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana.

During the operation, 720 flats were searched and the police checked the credentials of the inhabitants. The police also searched history-sheeters in the area.

The ADGP said the search operation was part of a statewide drive. The operations were led by senior police officials from the headquarters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

3
Punjab

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

4
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

5
Delhi

Delhi AIIMS name change: Faculty urges Health Ministry not to rechristen AIIMS

6
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

7
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

8
Lifestyle NET, FLICKS & MORE

Jogi that takes us to the harrowing period of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, called for more forceful and poignant storytelling

9
Punjab

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

10
J & K

Congress wins Ladakh council by-poll

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

No complete pullback for now

No complete pullback for now

Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...


Cities

View All

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Book donation camp organised

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Charging EVs to cost about ~9 per unit

Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Thief mistakes brass for gold, leaves silver crown behind

2K youth form human chain

7 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Health Dept utilises all vaccine doses, zero wastage achieved

Residents irked over defunct street lights in parts of city

With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district