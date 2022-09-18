4 hrs, 450 cops, yet no seizure of drugs in Maqboolpura search op

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 17

As many as 450 police personnel, headed by Naresh Arora, ADGP (Human Rights), carried out a search operation in the Maqboolpura locality, infamous for rampant drug abuse, here today. However, the nearly four-hour search proved futile as no drugs were seized.

Drug traffickers prefer sea route: ADGP ADGP Naresh Arora said with the police tightening the noose around cross-border smugglers active in the border belt, drug traffickers now preferred the sea route for smuggling of drugs

He said the recent bulk seizures of heroin from sea ports were a testimony to this. Several seizures were made during joint operations with the Gujarat and Maharashtra police, he added

The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from the Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation

Once known as a “locality of widows” as many women lost breadwinners of their families to drug addiction, Maqboolpura was once again in news after a video of a newly married woman allegedly under the influence of heavy drugs went viral on social media six days ago.

The woman was traced by the police the next day and admitted to Swami Vivekananda De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre by Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur. The woman, who originally belonged to the Lehragagga area, said drugs were easily available in the area. Later, another video of two girls corroborating the claims (of easy availability of drugs in the locality) went viral on social media.

Will instil a sense of safety among people The idea behind conducting these operations is to instil a sense of safety and security among people and to seize drugs. —Gaurav Yadav, DGP

On September 11, the police had carried out a search operation in the locality and arrested three persons with over 100 gm of heroin. The police also confiscated around Rs 22,000 (drug money) during the raid.

So far this year, the city police have seized 609 gm of heroin, 1.2 kg of opium, besides contraband, and have arrested 60 drug peddlers in 43 cases in Maqboolpura alone.

Today, the police put up around 15 nakas in the area for carrying out the search operation. ADGP Naresh Arora was accompanied by Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioners of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Parminder Singh Bhandal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana.

During the operation, 720 flats were searched and the police checked the credentials of the inhabitants. The police also searched history-sheeters in the area.

The ADGP said the search operation was part of a statewide drive. The operations were led by senior police officials from the headquarters.