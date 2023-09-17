4 killed, 1 injured as car collides with tractor-trolley near Channu village in Muktsar

Muktsar, September 17
Four persons were killed and another was injured when their car collided with a tractor-trolley near Channu village here.
The deceased reportedly belonged to Malout town.
The bodies have been kept at the civil hospital in Gidderbaha.
More details are awaited.
