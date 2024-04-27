4 killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Four youths lost their lives and one suffered severe injuries in a road accident on Friday near Goindwal Sahib. DSP Ravisher Singh the deceased were residents of Pandori Ran Singh village. Eyewitnesses said the car, which was travelling at a high speed, crashed into a tree. OC

Without gear, sewer man dies

Bathinda: Two men, who were cleaning a sewer without safety gear, became unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases at the Kheta Singh Basti main road here today. One person died in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

