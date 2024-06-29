4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, June 29
Four people were killed and one seriously injured when their car collided with a truck head-on near Adda Saran on Tanda Road here on Saturday, officials said.
According to the police, they received information early in the morning about the accident near the petrol pump in which a child had died in the car.
Officials said that the passengers in the car were going from Tanda to PGIMER in Chandigarh, while the truck was going from Hoshiarpur to Tanda.
A woman was seriously injured in the accident and was referred to Amritsar Medical College, they said.
