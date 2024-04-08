4 killed, over 12 injured after two cars collide in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, April 8
Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a collision between two cars on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road in Punjab, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred on Sunday night near Fattudhinga village, they said.
Those killed included three women travelling in a jeep and the driver of the other car, police said and added that those injured were travelling in the jeep.
While the jeep was coming from Anandpur Sahib side, the other car was coming from Sultanpur Lodhi, they said.
