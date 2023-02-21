4-lane Phagwara-Rupnagar NH section will boost road infra in Punjab: Gadkari

New Delhi, February 21
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the four-lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A is being executed in hybrid annuity mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 crore.
Under the hybrid annuity model, the government provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to begin work and the remaining investment is made by the developer.
With an ambition to give a major boost to the road infra in Punjab, NHAI has developed a 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/Yeqkbf41Sw— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 21, 2023
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said the 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A developed by NHAI would give a major boost to the road infra in Punjab.
The section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali.
The alignment will reduce the travel time between Jalandhar and Chandigarh to almost half and provide direct access to Khatkarkalan, which is the ancestral home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the minister said.
