Aman Sood
Patiala, May 18
Four students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law were crushed to death when their speeding SUV met with an accident late Friday night.
The mishap occurred on a highway near the university.
The victims included three boys and a girl, all law students.
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had to use tractors to pull a part of the crushed wreckage to take out the bodies.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle went off the road as the SUV was driven at a high speed. It then crashed in the fields nearby.
“We can’t say for sure if the vehicle hit the trees off the road. We are investigating. As no other vehicle has found, it seems the ill-fated vehicle slipped off the road and crashed in a nearby field, which is three feet below the road surface. Also, the fields were watered recently to prepare them for the paddy season next month and the crashed vehicle was stuck in the field”, said police.
As per preliminary probe the students were on their way back to the hostel after having a get together at a nearby hotel.
“However, why they didn’t go to the university and went ahead on the same road is under investigation. We have sent the bodies for postmortem and the parents of the victims have been informed,” said police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...