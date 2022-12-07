4 members of Arsh Dala gang arrested in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 6

The police have arrested four members of a gang involved in extortion incidents in Moga, Ferozepur and adjoining districts and seized one .30 bore pistol, one magazine and three live cartridges from them.

Extorted money The accused are associates of gangster Arshdeep Singh Dala and Manpreet Singh, who operate from Canada and Philippines. The duo make calls to local businessmen in Punjab while the arrested accused collected extortion money. Gulneet Singh Khurana, SSP, Moga

A sum of Rs 3 lakh has also been recovered from them. They had extorted the amount from a businessman in Zira town of Ferozepur district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Balwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Gurlal Singh and Kamardeep Singh.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana claimed that the accused were associates of gangsters Arshdeep Singh Dala and Manpreet Singh, who were operating from Canada and Philippines, respectively. The duo used to make calls to local businessmen in Punjab, while the arrested gangsters collected the extortion money.

The SSP said the arrested gangsters were also involved in firing shots at a businessman’s house in Moga city a couple of days back.

A case under Sections 386 and 412 of the IPC and Section 25 (6) (7) of the Arms Act has been registered against Arshdeep Dala, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Gurlal Singh and Kamardeep Singh at the Mehna police station here.

In reply to a question, the SSP said it was a joint operation of the Moga and Ferozepur police that resulted in the arrest of four gangsters.

Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the gangsters had extorted Rs 4.20 lakh from one Virendra Kumar Grover, a drug dealer of Zira town. It was similar to the incident in Moga where drug dealer Arvinder Singh’s house had been attacked a couple of days ago.

The Moga police were on the lookout for those who attacked his house. The gangsters were arrested while they were travelling from Barnala to Jalandhar via Moga. A special naka was set up at Bughipura bypass on the outskirts of Moga city from where they were nabbed while traveling in a Zen car. The Moga SSP said they got a tip-off from a Jalandhar resident about the movement of the gangsters.

