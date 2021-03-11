4 more held for Balwinder murder

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 11

Interrogation of the three arrested suspects in murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu has led to the arrest of their four associates who used to work as their courier in supplying drugs to the border belt and different parts of Punjab.

They have been identified as Gursahib Singh Saba of Verka, Daljit Singh, alias Lali Pehalwan of Khara Sultan (Gurdaspur), Manjinder Singh and Inderjit Singh, both of Sanghar Kot (Tarn Taran).

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said on Thursday that the police confiscated a pistol, a magazine with three live cartridges and 40 gm of heroin from their possession. He said though the trio arrested earlier had links with cross-border smugglers, the four persons arrested yesterday were their couriers. They had been supplying drugs and cash to specific destinations.

The police said the accused used to supply drug money to their Pakistan-based accomplices through the hawala channels. However, most of the accused involved in the killing of Balwinder had been arrested, but his wife Jagdish Kaur said the investigating agencies were taking no interest in locating the three-wheeler operator who had come from Amritsar to Bhikhiwind on the day of killing.